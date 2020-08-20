Chipotle shared the recipe for its white rice on TikTok so you can re-create its burrito bowl at home

- Chipotle shared a TikTok tutorial on how to make its cilantro and lime white rice.
- In the video, team members walk viewers through each step from cooking the rice to serving it up.
- Home cooks will need four ingredients: white rice, lime juice, cilantro, and salt.
- This is not the first time Chipotle has shared its recipes on social media. The chain shared the recipe for corn salsa in July and executive chef Chad Brauze hosted a guacamole tutorial back in April.
