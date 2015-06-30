Chipotle is being criticised for its provocative '¿Homo estás?' promotion

Chipotle has been handing out some provocative coupons at gay pride parades around the country.

The coupons are printed with the phrase “¿Homo estás?” above a photo of a burrito.

Below the burrito, there is text that reads, “Why way do you sway?” with arrows pointing to two buttons. One button reads “I eat tacos” and the other reads “I eat burritos.”

Chipotle also tweeted the “¿Homo estás?” phrase — which the company has been using for a while on t-shirts and other promotional materials — following the Supreme Court decision last week that legalised gay marriage across the US.

Some people applauded the company’s show of support for gay marriage, while others accused Chipotle of exploiting the ruling to sell more burritos.

We reached out to Chipotle for comment and will update when we hear back.

.@ChipotleTweets thank you for bravely exploiting a historic moment for human rights to sell fast food burritos

— Joe Veix (@joeveix) June 26, 2015

@ChipotleTweets This is vile (and I’m gay).

— Matt Doherty (@themattdoh) June 26, 2015

.@ChipotleTweets I’m a fan of your brand and food, but this is some serious trash. Way to exploit a great moment. You should be ashamed.

— Devon Dawson (@devonjdawson) June 26, 2015

@howdar @ChipotleTweets IMO the offensive part is the light hearted use of a slang term that is often used in a derogatory fashion.

— Frank Oceans Bandana (@blazin___hazen) June 27, 2015

Chipotle responded to some of its critics with an apology.

@howdar We’re sorry you’re offended, honestly. Thanks for your concern! -Joe

— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) June 27, 2015

