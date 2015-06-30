Chipotle is being criticised for its provocative '¿Homo estás?' promotion

Hayley Peterson

Chipotle has been handing out some provocative coupons at gay pride parades around the country. 

The coupons are printed with the phrase “¿Homo estás?” above a photo of a burrito.

Below the burrito, there is text that reads, “Why way do you sway?” with arrows pointing to two buttons. One button reads “I eat tacos” and the other reads “I eat burritos.”

Chipotle also tweeted the “¿Homo estás?” phrase — which the company has been using for a while on t-shirts and other promotional materials — following the Supreme Court decision last week that legalised gay marriage across the US.

Some people applauded the company’s show of support for gay marriage, while others accused Chipotle of exploiting the ruling to sell more burritos. 

We reached out to Chipotle for comment and will update when we hear back.

 Chipotle responded to some of its critics with an apology.

 

