Get free guac with this Chipotle hack

Everyone loves Chipotle’s guacamole — but no one wants to pay extra for it.

The avocado goodness doesn’t come cheap, as it can cost an extra $2 or more at some locations.

Luckily, there’s a way to get guac without burning a hole in your wallet: by going meatless! All you need to do is order a veggie burrito or bowl with beans and fajita vegetables, and you’ll get a heaping scoop of Chipotle guacamole free of charge.

Unfortunately, this hack doesn’t extend to the Sofritas, Chipotle’s spicy tofu, but, in the end, the only thing that matters is free guac.

Story and video by Ben Nigh

