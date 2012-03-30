How Chipotle Makes Its Zesty Guacamole From Scratch

One of the best things about Chipotle is its zesty, spicy guacamole, made by hand in its stores every day.



Our friends at Sugar recently got the recipe, handed down from founder Steve Ells, and a lesson in proper guacamole making from Libby Balsiger, Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Specialist.

One key ingredient? Big arm muscles.

