Chipotle is giving away free guacamole. Here's how to get it.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Chipotle is giving away free guacamole to its rewards program members.

Chipotle is giving away free guacamole to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Chipotle Rewards, which the chain says now has more than 8.5 million members.

The chain is launching a new benefit, Guac Mode, that will unlock access to free guac rewards and other extras for Chipotle Rewards members, it announced in a press release Monday.

Current Chipotle Rewards members will automatically have access to Guac Mode, and newcomers can register before February 20 to unlock the new benefit.

A Guac Mode badge will appear in the “My Rewards” section for eligible Chipotle Rewards members, who can then receive a reward of a free topping or side of guacamole with the purchase of a regular-priced entrée. The Guac Mode badge will only be available for a limited time.

“Our fans absolutely love our fresh, handmade guac, especially when it’s not extra,” Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, Chris Brandt, said in the press release. “It’s been an incredible first year of Chipotle Rewards and initiating Guac Mode – which gives our members free guac in February and extras all year long – is a perfect way to thank our loyal customers.”

Chipotle is also celebrating its fans by offering free delivery on all orders $US10 or more every Sunday through February 23.

The Guac Mode reward is valid only at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States and cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.

