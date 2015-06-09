Chipotle is making changes to become a better place to work

Getty Images/Joe Raedle Chipotle is offering new benefits for all workers.

Looking to work for a company with full tuition reimbursement, paid sick days and paid vacation for all workers?

Check out Chipotle.

Starting July 1, the restaurant will offer these benefits for all employees.

While in the past these perks were reserved for salaried workers, Chipotle is hoping to retain hourly staff and decrease turnover in its restaurants.

Chipotle tends to promote workers from within instead of hiring external candidates.

About 54% of employers offer undergraduate tuition assistance, according to a report conducted by The Society for Human Resource Management in 2014.

Large corporations, like McDonald’s, Target Corporation, and Starbucks, successfully launched tuition reimbursement programs.

Starbucks also offers health benefits to employees who work more than 20 hours a week.

But getting a job at Starbucks is staggeringly difficult.

“Last fiscal year we had 4 million applications and hired 50,000 people in the U.S. for hourly retail positions,” a spokesman told Business Insider.

That means Starbucks accepts just over 1% of its applicants.

