LIVE: Chipotle reports earnings

Chipotle is set to announce its first-quarter results around 4:30 p.m. ET.

The fast-food chain is set to report another quarter of plunging sales, following disease outbreaks that were first linked to its food last year.

Analysts forecast that Chipotle will report a loss of $1.05 per share, and revenues of $863.3 million, according to Bloomberg. Comparable-store sales — at locations open for more than one year — are estimated to fall 28.4%.

This weakness extends several months of declining sales and is the result of cases of E. coli in 14 states were linked to Chipotle’s burritos and bowls. There’s also a federal criminal investigation related to a norovirus outbreak in California.

The company has given away a lot of free food to lure customers back.

We'll have the latest once the earnings cross, so refresh this page for updates.

