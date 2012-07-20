Chipotle Is Tanking After Hours On Revenue Miss

Photo: Flickr

Chipotle earnings are out, and they’re not hot.Revenue of $690 million is well below the $707 million that analysts had expected.



EPS on the other hand, of $2.56, was well ahead of the EPS of $2.30 that was expected.

The stock is off 8%

The company is affirming its growth outlook.

The full report is here.

One of the biggest momentum “retailers” in the world is the restaurant Chipotle.

The cult Mexican food chain reports earnings after the bell, and it should be a great way to get a read on the consumer and food prices.

Click here to refresh for the latest >

Analysts are expecting EPS of $2.30/share on revenue of $707 million.

The stock has come off about 10% from its high, but it’s still up massively from its lows for the year.

We’ll have the number here when they come out.

