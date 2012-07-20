Chipotle Is Tanking After Hours On Revenue Miss

Photo: Flickr
Chipotle earnings are out, and they’re not hot.Revenue of $690 million is well below the $707 million that analysts had expected.
EPS on the other hand, of $2.56, was well ahead of the EPS of $2.30 that was expected.
The stock is off 8%
The company is affirming its growth outlook.
The full report is here.
————-
One of the biggest momentum “retailers” in the world is the restaurant Chipotle.
The cult Mexican food chain reports earnings after the bell, and it should be a great way to get a read on the consumer and food prices.
Analysts are expecting EPS of $2.30/share on revenue of $707 million.
The stock has come off about 10% from its high, but it’s still up massively from its lows for the year.
We’ll have the number here when they come out.
