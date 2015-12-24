There are 2 main differences between McDonald's and Chipotle's customers

We have some insight on the differences between Chipotle customers and McDonald’s customers, thanks to an online tool from YouGov that pulls demographic data on the typical customers for hundreds of different companies.

There’s a lot of overlap between the two brands, according to the survey. For example, customers of both McDonald’s and Chipotle tend to be females between the ages of 25 and 39 with discretionary income of at least $155 monthly.

They differ the most in their professions and interests.

McDonald’s customers’ niche interests include watching movies at home, sleeping, and “sitting around doing as little as possible.” Their typical professions involve the wholesale and retail industries, law, and consumer goods.

Meanwhile, Chipotle customers’ niche interests involve New York, dancing, sustainability charities, and going to restaurants and cafes. They tend to keep cats as pets, while McDonald’s customers prefer fish.

Their top professions are in the travel and hospitality industries, finance, and research development.

McDonald’s customers also describe themselves as “motherly,” “bighearted” and “loving,” while Chipotle fans call themselves “imaginative,” “outgoing,” and “confident.”

The survey was based on UK customers, so the sample size was much smaller for Chipotle — which has only a couple of UK locations — than for McDonald’s.

