Authors Featured On Chipotle Cups Get An Amazing Perk

Earlier this year, Chipotle began featuring short stories from famous authors like Toni Morrison, Malcolm Gladwell, and Judd Apatow on its paper cups and bags.

Featured author Michael Lewis, who has written many successful books such as “Moneyball: The Art Of Winning An Unfair Game,” recently revealed the huge perks of having your story on a Chipotle cup.

Lewis told Conan O’Brien that “it pays very well to write a Chipotle cup.”

He also revealed that authors featured by the brand can get free food for themselves and guests at any Chipotle for a year.

Chipotle began recruiting famous writers after the New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Safran Foer approached the brand.

Foer told Vanity Fair that he came up with the idea years ago while he was eating a burrito and had nothing to read. So he wrote Chipotle CEO Steve Ells an email suggesting that the company print original essays by famous authors on its bags, and Ells loved the idea.

Chipotle’s project was criticised for not featuring Mexican-American writers.

The company maintained that it reached out to several Hispanic writers, but had no takers.

