This is how you can win free Chipotle burritos for a year

Chipotle has been proactive in shifting towards healthier initiatives recently.

The company became the first restaurant to eliminate genetically modified organisms from its food earlier this year.

The chain recently announced that it’s unveiling a new interactive digital experience to highlight the difference in its’ ingredients from other fast-food restaurants.

Users can test their knowledge on the content of staple menu items, like burritos and bowls.

They can then compare those ingredients to fast-food items from other restaurants in a mix and match formatted game.

The mobile and desktop friendly concept, which is called “Friend or Faux”, will be revealed on July 21. The concept’s

site details that the experience functions as, “the game of foods, flavours, and fakery”.

“Through ‘Friend or Faux,’ we are giving consumers an entertaining way to contrast the collective beauty of Chipotle’s food with the complex ingredient lists that make up many fast food and packaged food items,” said Mark Crumpacker, Chief Creative and Development Officer of Chipotle, in a press release.

One of the many factors that makes Chipotle so successful lies in the company’s dedication to only serving ingredients of the utmost quality, so it’s not surprising that the company is showcasing this to their customers in an innovative way.

“By engaging people in a way that makes them more curious about what they are eating, we hope they will better understand the options that are available to them,” Crumpacker said in the release.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the new interactive experience is the potential rewards.

Participants of the experience will receive a buy-one-get-one mobile offer and be entered into a national sweepstakes.

50 lucky Chipotle lovers will be awarded the grand prize of one year of free burritos for you and a friend.

Chipotle is literally rewarding people for learning about their menu with their menu.

