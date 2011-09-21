Chipotle CEO: His New Asian Restaurant Was Inspired By A Two-Week Noodle Eating Binge

Chipotle opened its first Asian-style location, branded ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen, in Washington D.C. last week, but what inspired the concept?



Bloomberg got a hold of Chipotle CEO Steve Ells and asked him about it, and he responded with a surprising answer.

Ells said that the idea took shape during a two-week food-eating spree in Thailand and Singapore with Chipotle’s concept director Tim Wildin.

“I was very inspired by Southeast Asian food and the fact that it would lend itself to the Chipotle format,” he told Bloomberg.

It’s good to see a CEO that’s willing to immerse himself personally to get a feel for things. Ells — also a trained chef — was very involved in the year-long development of the ShopHouse menu as well, according to Bloomberg.

