Here's Why You Won't See A Chipotle Breakfast Burrito Any Time Soon

Yelp A Yelp user posted this picture of a Chipotle breakfast burrito from its location at Dulles International Airport.

The fast food industry began speculatinglast year that Chipotle would debut a breakfast menu after thechain began serving coffee at locations where it was already testing egg-filled burritos.

But the results of the test were unimpressive and the company has since decided not to do a national rollout of its breakfast offerings, Chipotle spokeswoman Danielle Winslow told Business Insider.

“We have tested some breakfast options at our airport locations, largely because we are contractually obligated to be open during breakfast hours,” Winslow said. “Among the things we have seen thus far, is that customers in those locations have tended to order their normal Chipotle order, regardless of time, so we have discontinued those tests.”

“At the moment, we have no plans to expand that test,” she added.

The tests were limited to the company’s locations at Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Dulles International Airport.

At Dulles, the breakfast options could be served in tacos, a burrito, or a bowl — like everything else on Chipotle’s menu. For $US6.50, fillings included scrambled eggs, “crispy herbed potatoes,” black or pinto beans, meat, salsa and cheese or sour cream. Meat options included chorizo, carnitas and barbacoa. There was also a vegetarian option with guacamole and black beans.

Here’s the Dulles menu board, which was posted by a Yelp user:

Yelp reviews of the breakfast offerings were largely positive.

“Bring back the Chipotle breakfast and I will intentionally fly through Dulles to get just about anywhere,” one user wrote. “Chipotle breakfast was absolutely divine while it lasted.”

Another wrote: “BEST. BREAKFAST. BURRITO. EVER. Why can’t other Chipotles serve breakfast?! MUST TRY! If you love their regular meals you’ll love their breakfast…I can’t wait until my next flight out of Dulles!”

Consumer research also suggests that now is a good time for restaurants to expanding their morning menus.

U.S. restaurant traffic during the breakfast hours increased 3% in 2013 compared to the prior year, according to a study by The NPD Group. Meanwhile, traffic declined by 1% during the lunch and dinner hours.

But Chipotle’s decision not to expand into breakfast right now isn’t very surprising, considering its history.

After more than 20 years in business, the chain has only just added its first new menu item — the tofu-based Sofritas.

