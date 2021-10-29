Chipotle has made its popular $5 ‘Boorito’ promotion online only this year, but workers say they’re scared it could still be a disaster

Chipotle is selling $US5 ($AU7) burritos online on Halloween and giving away burritos through Roblox.

Some workers are worried about running out of food and not having enough staff.

Workers and customers said Chipotle’s BOGO event over the summer was “pure chaos.”

Chipotle’s annual Halloween Boorito promotion will look different this year, but some workers are still worried that their restaurants aren’t prepared to handle the usual influx of customers.

Six Chipotle workers in five states told Insider that they’re concerned about how the event will go. All spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

“My crew is pretty scared. There’s a lot of new employees since turnover is so high, and our customers have been extremely rude and impatient with our short staffing,” a manager in Illinois told Insider. “I’m worried that if the night goes poorly, we’ll find ourselves with employees walking out.”

Similar sentiments were shared by members of the crew in other stores. “I was told as early as my first month working here that working on Halloween is hell,” a New York City worker who’s been on the job for five months said.

In the past, customers could go to Chipotle on Halloween in a costume and order a discounted entree. The price has gone up, to $US3 ($AU4) in 2017, $US4 ($AU5) in 2019, and now $US5 ($AU7) this year, and costumes are no longer required. Instead, Chipotle says the offer can only be used online, through the chain’s website or app from 5 pm to close. Fans can also get codes for free burritos by visiting a virtual Chipotle inside Roblox. The promotion crashed Roblox when it launched on Thursday, Andrea Hernandez of The SnaxShot reported.

Chipotle is optimistic about the promotion, which is historically a big sales day.

“Given the opening of our first-ever virtual restaurant on Roblox, we saw a synergy with extending a digital offer to fans,” the chain said in a statement to Insider.

Chipotle is giving away free burritos through Roblox. Chipotle and Roblox

A grill worker in Chicago says that his store is preparing by scheduling 11 people to work on Sunday, with some of the most efficient workers on the grill and ingredient preparation. He’s more concerned about the online nature of the promotion this year.

“Regardless of what they’re doing on Roblox…the DML [Digital Make Line] will still be slammed, and the crew will inevitably be working remarkably hard to handle the volume of online orders,” he said.

Some workers shared that they felt they are in a better place than more recently, but problems remain.

“We’re still short-staffed and undertrained, but my store is doing strides better than a few months ago,” a California employee told Insider while an Ohio worker said their store will “definitely run out of food,” during the promotion.

The Illinois manager says he and other managers on his team are preparing for a busy day by spending their own money on drinks and snacks to keep their employees energized and show their appreciation.

To make things easier the day of the Boorito promotion, the manager’s store is “focused on making sure we have enough food prepped, which we should be able to do, and being fully staffed night of, which is a lot more difficult.”

Workers are particularly anxious about the Halloween discount because of their experience at Chipotle’s last promotion, a buy-one-get-one event in July. Workers and customers told Insider about stores running out of ingredients, furious customers, and “pure chaos.”

It was “the most poorly planned and mismanaged event I’ve experienced,” the Chicago worker told Insider. “Being on grill that day totally broke my self-confidence and body,” he said, though he believes his store has learned from that day and scheduled more workers for Halloween.

“That day truly humbled me,” he said.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at [email protected].