Chipotle's Cups Will Feature Essays From The World's Most Famous Writers

Short stories written by Malcolm Gladwell, Michael Lewis, Judd Apatow and a handful of other famous authors, actors and screenwriters will soon start appearing on Chipotle’s paper cups and bags.

The burrito chain teamed up with New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Safran Foer for the project, which Chipotle has branded the “Cultivating Thought” author series.

Foer told Vanity Fair that he came up with the idea years ago while he was eating a burrito and had nothing to read. So he wrote Chipotle CEO Steve Ells an email suggesting that the company print original essays by famous authors on its bags, and Ells loved the idea.

“We live in a world in which there is shrinking space for literature and writing, and less time than ever for quiet reflection,” Foer said in a release. “The idea of expanding the space and time, of creating a small pocket of thoughtfulness right in the middle of the busy day, was inspiring to me — particularly given the size and diversity of the audience, which is America itself.”

Here are the authors whose work will be featured:

