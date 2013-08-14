Chipotle Might Have To Start Selling Beef Treated With Antibiotics

Chipotle might have to start using beef treated with antibiotics because of a shortage, reports

Leslie Patton at Bloomberg.

The restaurant chain is considering selling meat from cows treated with antibiotics because of illness, a spokesman told Bloomberg.

The company wouldn’t sell beef that had been given antibiotics for disease prevention or weight gain.

U.S. beef production is expected to reach a 21-year low next year, according to Bloomberg.

The company has a history with naturally raised meat.

Founder Steve Ells started buying naturally raised pork in 1999, Patton reports, citing the company’s website. Since then, Chipotle’s Food With Integrity program has expanded to include beef and chicken.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.