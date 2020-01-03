Chipotle is trying to win over Whole30 dieters with new menu items

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Chipotle is trying to win over people trying the Whole30 diet in the new year.

On Thursday, the fast-casual chain announced it is rolling out a Supergreens salad mix and Whole30-compliant chicken option across the US.

The new salad mix will replace the previously romaine-only salad base, and contains romaine, baby kale, and baby spinach. The chicken has been updated to use sunflower oil in its marinade, making it compliant with the Whole30 diet.

Chipotle is also offering free delivery on its Lifestyle Bowls for the month of January. The chain launched Lifestyle Bowls – aimed at paleo, Whole30, and keto dieters – as items exclusively available on its digital menu in January 2019.

“The new year is a popular time for people to participate in Whole30, so we’re excited that Chipotle’s Lifestyle Bowls continue to take the stress out of healthy eating on-the-go,” Melissa Hartwig Urban, Whole30’s co-founder, said in a statement. “Convenience is key to staying on track, so I worked closely with the culinary team at Chipotle to create three compliant bowls for the Whole30 community.”

Here is the full rundown of all Chipotle Lifestyle Bowls:

Three Whole30 Salad Bowls: Supergreens, chicken, carne asada or carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, and guacamole

Supergreens, chicken, carne asada or carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, and guacamole Two Keto Salad Bowls: Supergreens, steak or chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese and guacamole

Supergreens, steak or chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese and guacamole Paleo Salad Bowl: Supergreens, chicken, fajita veggies, tomatillo-green salsa and guacamole

Supergreens, chicken, fajita veggies, tomatillo-green salsa and guacamole High Protein Bowl: White rice, black beans, full portion of chicken, full portion of steak, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese, and shredded romaine lettuce

White rice, black beans, full portion of chicken, full portion of steak, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese, and shredded romaine lettuce Vegan Bowl: Brown rice, black beans, plant-based Sofritas, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chilli-corn salsa, shredded romaine lettuce

Brown rice, black beans, plant-based Sofritas, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chilli-corn salsa, shredded romaine lettuce Vegetarian Salad Bowl: Supergreens, brown rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guacamole

