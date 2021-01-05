Chipotle is launching cauliflower rice as customers demand keto-friendly options, but it costs almost as much extra as guac

Chipotle

Chipotle is now offering cauliflower rice at all US and Canada locations.

Cauliflower rice will cost $US2 extra and appeals to customers following Keto, Whole30, and other diets.

Chipotle began testing the grain-free rice in Denver and Wisconsin during the summer.

Chipotle is bringing cauliflower rice to all Canada and US locations, after a limited release in certain cities over the summer.

The cilantro-lime cauliflower rice is available beginning January 4 for a limited time, though Chipotle did not specify how long that will be. Customers can order the option in place of white or brown rice for an extra $US2 per order. To promote the product, Chipotle said that it will waive delivery fees on orders of $US10 or more that include cauliflower rice.

Chipotle first tested cauliflower rice in 55 locations across Denver and Wisconsin over the summer after the brand noted customers were frequently requesting the option. “Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasise the benefits of real food,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “That’s why we are thrilled to offer Cauliflower Rice nationally and help our fans achieve their diet or lifestyle goals.”



The cauliflower rice has four carbs per serving and fits within Whole30, Keto, Vegan, and Paleo dietary restrictions. To further capitalise on healthier options and “support fans’ New Year’s wellness resolutions,” Chipotle is also introducing new Lifestyle Bowls designed specifically for followers of Keto, Whole30, vegan, and vegetarian diets. These bowls will only be available through digital orders.

Chipotle’s digital sales exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, making up more than half of sales in 2020. Now, the brand is investing in building more online-order only “Chipotlanes” and opening new locations. CEO Brian Niccol said in an earnings call that Chipotle plans to more than double its locations.

Keto-friendly fast food options have been on the rise in recent years. In 2019, Blaze Pizza unveiled a keto pizza crust option made from flaxseeds, eggs, and cheese instead of wheat flour for a net of six grams of carbs.

