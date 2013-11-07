Lululemon Founder Says That Customers' Bodies Could Be To Blame For Yoga Pants Problems

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson thinks that women complaining about quality might be the wrong size for the company’s yoga pants.

“Frankly some women’s bodies just don’t actually work for it,” Wilson said on an interview with Bloomberg TV. “They don’t work for some women’s bodies…it’s really about the rubbing through the thighs, how much pressure is there over a period of time, how much they use it.”

Wilson’s wife interjected on-air and attempted to clarify his comments, saying that some customers might be “sitting on a cement ground” which could result in pilling.

Lululemon recalled 17% of its bottoms in March for being too sheer. Business Insider was the first to report last week that customers had a new complaint: pilling.

This isn’t the first time Lululemon has blamed customers for quality problems.

In July, a posting on Lululemon’s website suggested that women complaining that pants were too sheer were probably just buying the wrong size.

