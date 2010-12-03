Chip Skowron Lost Millennium Partners "A Lot Of Money" So "We Fired Him"

Just in case the FrontPoint insider trading scandal that recently embroiled Chip Skowron had anyone thinking he was a healthcare-fund superstar (albeit by potentially illegal means), now is the time to think again.



His former boss at Izzy Englander’s Millennium Parterns, Steve Lisi, was quoted from a background check on Skowron conducted by First Advantage Investigative Services, (which the New York Post somehow got their hands on) that Skowron:

“worked out very badly — we fired him.”

How badly?

Skowron lost Millennium “a lot of money” and wasn’t a “team player by any means.”

Those are the worst things that are said about Skowron with regard to Millenium, but what other former colleagues had to say about the former SAC Capital analyst, isn’t complimentary either.

Character references on Skowron say:

Skowron was super smart but not a good stock picker, and actually his partners Ajay Nhalla and Jason Bonadio provided the “investment firepower”

He may have poached Nhalla and Bonadio to work with him at FrontPoint through a deceptive plan involving a plot to make all three of them sign at the same time so they couldn’t be sued for poaching

The head of the orthopedic Harvard residency program in which Skowron was a student said it was “probably best for everybody” when Skowron left

For more details, go to the NY Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.