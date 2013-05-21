13 Unapproved Ads That Agencies Secretly Wish Their Clients Had Said Yes To

One of the entries from this year’s award show that references the horse meat scandal in the UK.

The U.K.’s Chip Shop Awards are for the ads that agency execs wish could run, but didn’t. Generally, ad award shows require entrants to meet



criteria such as minimum media spend, dates that work ran, and proof that ads were client-approved. The Chip Shop awards are simply for agencies best, never-used ideas. That work is often controversial, politically incorrect, or bordering on the illegal.

Categories include “Best Use of Shocking Copy,” “Best Use of Bad Taste,” and “Best Politically Incorrect.”

