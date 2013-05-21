13 Unapproved Ads That Agencies Secretly Wish Their Clients Had Said Yes To

The U.K.’s Chip Shop Awards are for the ads that agency execs wish could run, but didn’t. Generally, ad award shows require entrants to meet
criteria such as minimum media spend, dates that work ran, and proof that ads were client-approved. The Chip Shop awards are simply for agencies best, never-used ideas. That work is often controversial, politically incorrect, or bordering on the illegal.
Categories include “Best Use of Shocking Copy,” “Best Use of Bad Taste,” and “Best Politically Incorrect.”
The best in show at the Chip Shop Awards was this ad for Findus frozen foods. It riffs on the horsemeat scandal.
The ad was created by Marketecture.
The ad was created by DB Design.
