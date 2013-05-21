13 Unapproved Ads That Agencies Secretly Wish Their Clients Had Said Yes To

Judith Grey
Macdonalds AdOne of the entries from this year’s award show that references the horse meat scandal in the UK.

The U.K.’s Chip Shop Awards are for the ads that agency execs wish could run, but didn’t. Generally, ad award shows require entrants to meet 

criteria such as minimum media spend, dates that work ran, and proof that ads were client-approved. The Chip Shop awards are simply for agencies best, never-used ideas. That work is often controversial, politically incorrect, or bordering on the illegal.

Categories include “Best Use of Shocking Copy,” “Best Use of Bad Taste,” and “Best Politically Incorrect.”

The best in show at the Chip Shop Awards was this ad for Findus frozen foods. It riffs on the horsemeat scandal.

The ad was created by Marketecture.

This ad for Daz references the novel 50 Shades of Grey.

This ad was by a freelance designer.

The ad for Deluxe was design by De Winter Design for paint company Delux.

The ad was created by a company named RPM.

An ad for a weight-loss service is actually quite tastefully produced.

The ad was created by DB Design.

The ad was created by a student at the School of Communication Arts.

The ad was produced by Haygarth.

The ad was created by the Stein IAS agency for Related marriage counseling.

The ad was created by Aaron & Keely for Slim-Fast.

Wonderbra, via emoticons.

The minimalist design was created by freelancer Scott Randall.

The ad was created by Gyro, an agency in Manchester for Jobsite.co.uk.

The ad was produced by students at University of Salford.

The ad was created by freelancer Brian Finucane for Boots pharmacy based in the UK.

If you haven't had your fill of inappropriate ads that never ran...

Click Here For The Best Of Last Year's Chip Shop Award Nominees >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.