Now We Know Why Chip Kelly Dumped Oregon For The Eagles

Photo: Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly surprised a lot of people when he accepted the head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles after turning down their initial offer and deciding to stay at Oregon. But now that we know how much money Kelly will make with the Eagles, the change of heart is no longer surprising.According to Adam Schefter of ESPN (via Twitter), Kelly signed a 5-year, $32.5 million contract with the Eagles. Of the coaches whose salaries are known, only five NFL coaches made more in 2012 than the $6.5 million average annual value of Kelly’s contract.



And Kelly’s new salary is a considerable increase over what he was making at Oregon. In fact, it would have taken Kelly 12 years at his 2012 salary ($2.8 million) to make what he will make in just five years with the Eagles.

Kelly may have had more job security at Oregon, but there are not a lot of people that choose security over a 132% increase in salary.

