This Chip Kelly Speech About The Virtue Of Keeping Things Simple Is Fantastic

New Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly is the talk of the NFL after his team stormed out of the gate on Monday Night Football.

Kelly joined the Eagles after four years at Oregon — where he gained a reputation as one of the sport’s greatest minds.

He popularised a fast-paced, option-based offence that has heavily influenced the rest of college football.

While Kelly’s system is unusual by NFL standards, it’s not exactly more complex than your average offence.

In 2009, Kelly gave a great speech at the Nike Coaches Clinic called “The Zone Read Option Game” where he talked what made his Oregon team so unstoppable. Much of the speech is about wonky football stuff, but the general theme — there is virtue in simplicity — is something that can be used by anyone in any endeavour.

Kelly said that his team only had four running plays, but was so successful because they knew exactly what they are doing on those plays in every single scenario.

He has a great anecdote about his offensive line:

“Our offensive line leads the country in yards per carry and rushing touchdowns and we only run four plays in the running game. The offensive line plays with conviction. If you can keep it simple for the players in the offensive line so they have confidence going into a game, you have an opportunity to win the game. The five offensive lineman are key to your football team. “I do not think anyone on our offensive line was offered a scholarship coming out of high school. I think the system we run helps our offensive lineman. The key is to make sure they know what they are doing.”

In an earlier passage, Kelly talks about how ridiculous it is that basketball coaches draw up players on a whiteboard with five seconds left. He says the only way you should run a play is if you practice it thousands of times.

Even if that intense practice at a single task limits your ability to learn different players, it’s worth it to master a single play.

The passage:

“If you give your players something to hang their hats on, they will perform. If they can run the offence with any scenario they may face, you will be successful in running the ball. If they have all the answers to the problems the defence may give them, they will be good. “The best way to beat the team you are going to play is to have your team play with conviction. Are there any basketball coaches in here? The one thing I cannot understand about their sport occurs in the clutch stages of the game. With the game tied and five seconds left in the game, the coach calls a time-out. He picks up a whiteboard and draws a play. I do not know how long I would last in Eugene, Oregon if I did that. “If your players have no run that play in a critical situation over a thousand times in practice, you will not have a chance to be successful. With our inside zone play, we get so much practice time and so many reps that we can handle all the other scenarios that come about. Instead of trying to outscheme your opponent, put your players in an environment where they can be successful because they understand exactly what they have to do.”

Read the entire speech here (via FishDuck):

Chip Kelly Speech on the read option by tmmanfred

