Report: 'Some conversations have occurred between Nick Saban and Chip Kelly' about joining forces at Alabama

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they have hired Alabama’s offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian for the same role after Kyle Shanahan left to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

As soon as Sarkisian’s move was announced, speculation immediately turned to former 49ers head coach Chip Kelly to become Nick Saban’s next offensive coordinator. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kelly will indeed be considered for the position and that conversations have already occurred in the last two days.

“My understanding is that there have been some conversations that have occurred between Nick Saban and Chip Kelly,” Schefter said on ESPN Radio. “Now, whether or not it is enough to materialise into Nick Saban offering the job, Chip Kelly accepting the job, that’s another issue. But I can tell there at least have been some conversations that have gone on over the last 24-48 hours between those two individuals.”

Schefter added that he did not know if Kelly would be hired, but noted that he is a candidate.

“At the very least, my understanding is that Chip Kelly will be in consideration for that job and we will find out whether or not Nick Saban goes in that direction,” Schefter said.

Kelly enjoyed his greatest success as a coach at the college level with the University of Oregon.

With Sarkisian leaving Alabama, that means Saban will be on to his third offensive coordinator in just the past two months. Sarkisian served in the role for just one game — the college football national championship game — after Lane Kiffin and Saban parted ways, with Kiffin moving on to his next job as the head coach at Florida Atlantic University.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.