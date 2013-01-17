Chip Kelly Is The New Head Coach Of The Eagles

Oregon’s Chip Kelly is the next head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen:

Chip Kelly is the new coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, according to league sources. No announcement yet.

— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 16, 2013

Just 10 days ago, Adam Schefter reported that Kelly considered going to the Eagles, but ultimately turned down the NFL to come back to Oregon for another year. Kelly also turned down a chance to go to the NFL last season.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS has confirmed Kelly to the Eagles:

Can confirm ESPN report that Oregon’s Chip Kelly has agreed to coach the Eagles. Wow. That’s a stunner. Eagles get their guy in the end. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 16, 2013

UPDATE: now it’s official, here’s what Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie had to say about the hire in a press release:

“Chip Kelly will be an outstanding head coach for the Eagles,” said Lurie. “He has a brilliant football mind. He motivates his team with his actions as well as his words. He will be a great leader for us and will bring a fresh, energetic approach to our team.”

Kelly has been Oregon Ducks’ head coach for four years and has lead them to a BCS bowl game every season. Kelly is known for running an unconventional offence, and running creative plays like this (this one happens to be on special teams):

Photo: Gifulmination

We’ll have more as it comes out.

