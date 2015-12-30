The Philadelphia Eagles will pay Chip Kelly $13.4 million to go away

The Philadelphia Eagles have fired Chip Kelly, the team has announced. But the former head coach is not going away empty-handed.

Kelly still had two years left on his 5-year, $32.5 million contract, with an annual salary of $6.5 million, according to Spotrac.

That means the Eagles still owed Kelly about $13.4 million at the time he was let go.

If you want to play the maths game, that means the Eagles will ultimately play Kelly $32.5 million for 26 wins in three seasons, or about $1.25 per win. That’s pretty hefty.

