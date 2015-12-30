Chip Kelly fired by the Philadelphia Eagles

Chip Kelly has been fired by the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced this evening.
“We appreciate all the contributions that Chip Kelly made and wish him every success going forward,” Jeffrey Lurie, the owner of the Eagles, said in a statement.
We will have more on this story soon.
