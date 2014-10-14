Chip Kelly Delivers A Classic Monologue About The Eagles Team Photo

Fresh off Sunday night’s 27-0 win over the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly gushed about his team’s efficiency in taking their team photo on Monday morning.

“The was the most eff… literally, I’m not even joking, it was the most efficient photo I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Kelly runs the fastest-paced practices in the NFL and prides himself on maximizing the potential of his players in every facet of the game. He could not have been happier that it only took his team four minutes and 40 seconds to take a photo.

Here’s the entire monologue from Philly.com’s Jimmy Kempski:

“We had to get a good photo, which was first and foremost. We set a record, four minutes and forty seconds. We got everybody — the entire team, every position group, the coaches, and the training staff done in four minutes and forty seconds. The was the most eff… literally, I’m not even joking, it was the most efficient photo I’ve ever seen. Our guys were, it was like, there were guys dressed in their full uniform, and we had our meeting at 9:30. They were just ready to go, and they knew what we wanted to get done. We started at 10:00, and I looked at my watch at 10:04:40, we were done everything, which was awesome.” “It was tempo. It was as good a tempo, and I would challenge anybody, and I’m talking… We got our team photo done, we got our individual position coaches and players done at their positions, we got our coaching staff photo done, and we got our training staff photo done in four minutes and forty seconds. It was awesome.” “We had to coach the photographers a little bit because they were… they wanted to… one of the guys thought he was Ansel Adams. We said ‘Let’s get this thing taken and let’s go,’ you know what I mean? It’s not like it’s going to be hanging in the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It’s going to go in someone’s office somewhere, so let’s just get it done.”

Here’s the video:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Success: