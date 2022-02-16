I ate at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ restaurant, Magnolia Table. Here are 9 things that surprised me.

- I recently visited Chip and Joanna Gaines’ restaurant, Magnolia Table, in Waco, Texas.
- I was surprised by how much I enjoyed my dining experience.
- Special touches like a takeaway station made the visit comfortable and convenient.
However, Magnolia Table is located a short drive away. Since I didn’t have a car, I needed to get an Uber from my Airbnb to the restaurant. It was only a short drive, but it did take me slightly away from most other attractions in Waco.
I liked that the new restaurant paid homage to its history. As an out-of-towner, I found it interesting to learn a little bit more about the history of Waco.
After walking up to the outdoor hostess stand, I put down my name and said I would be willing to sit at the counter, rather than needing a whole table to myself. They asked for my phone number and told me it would be about a 15-minute wait.
I overheard other guests, who were looking for a table, being told it would be about an hour’s wait. I was thankful it was just me eating, and I was happy to sit at the counter to avoid a longer wait time.
There’s also a convenient water station if you go to the restaurant on a particularly hot Texas day and need to stay hydrated. I was surprised by the amenities offered by the restaurant to make guests more comfortable while they waited.
Practically everything I ate at Magnolia Table was out-of-this-world delicious and could rival any high-priced brunch in New York City, where I live. When I paid my check — which came to $35.18 in total, not including a tip — I felt like my meal was very much worth the price.
The biscuits themselves proved to be the standout star of the eggs Benedict. I’ve heard a lot of buzz about Joanna Gaines’ homemade biscuits, which diners at Magnolia Table can also order on their own. However, I thought using them as the base of the eggs Benedict was a brilliant idea.
While I was expecting the biscuits to be good, I was surprised by how much I really enjoyed them. While I usually prefer English muffins to be the base of eggs Benedict, the biscuits made the dish even more delicious.
When visiting a busy restaurant, I’ve found that sometimes the service can be slower or more chaotic. However, this wasn’t my experience at Magnolia Table.
I thought the food was delicious and well-priced, while the service was also top-notch.
