I ate at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ restaurant, Magnolia Table. Here are 9 things that surprised me.

I was expecting a long wait for a table, especially since I didn’t have a reservation, but I was seated at the counter in about 20 minutes.

On the weekends, you can usually expect to wait a while to get a table. Reservations can be made online, but there were no spots available when I tried to make one about a week in advance. I also visited during the Silos’ annual Silobration , meaning Waco was even busier than usual.

After walking up to the outdoor hostess stand, I put down my name and said I would be willing to sit at the counter, rather than needing a whole table to myself. They asked for my phone number and told me it would be about a 15-minute wait.

I overheard other guests, who were looking for a table, being told it would be about an hour’s wait. I was thankful it was just me eating, and I was happy to sit at the counter to avoid a longer wait time.