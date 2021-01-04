Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines ready for their long-awaited return in a new 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' trailer

Lauren Edmonds
Rob Kim/Getty ImagesChip and Joanna Gaines will return to TV on January 29 in their new series, ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.’
  • Chip and Joanna Gaines released the first trailer for their upcoming TV series, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” on December 29.
  • The couple, who have been married for 17 years, announced the new series in August 2020 after their popular HGTV show, “Fixer Upper,” ended in 2018.
  • The nearly two-minute clip showed the couple tackling new projects, including a house completely cluttered with trash and another with a large insect.
  • “It’s good to get back out here, man. We love doing this for a living,” Chip said in the trailer.
  • Joanna added, “It’s getting to do what I love best, which is helping homeowners with their house and turning it into their dream home.”
  • “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” will premiere on Discovery+ on January 29, 2021, and will include weekly episodes through February 19.
  • The TV series comes from Magnolia Network, the couple’s television network that was originally set to launch in October 2020 but was delayed to 2021 after production shutdowns.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.