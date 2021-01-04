Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines ready for their long-awaited return in a new 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' trailer

Rob Kim/Getty ImagesChip and Joanna Gaines will return to TV on January 29 in their new series, ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.’
- Chip and Joanna Gaines released the first trailer for their upcoming TV series, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” on December 29.
- The couple, who have been married for 17 years, announced the new series in August 2020 after their popular HGTV show, “Fixer Upper,” ended in 2018.
- The nearly two-minute clip showed the couple tackling new projects, including a house completely cluttered with trash and another with a large insect.
- “It’s good to get back out here, man. We love doing this for a living,” Chip said in the trailer.
- Joanna added, “It’s getting to do what I love best, which is helping homeowners with their house and turning it into their dream home.”
- “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” will premiere on Discovery+ on January 29, 2021, and will include weekly episodes through February 19.
- The TV series comes from Magnolia Network, the couple’s television network that was originally set to launch in October 2020 but was delayed to 2021 after production shutdowns.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read More:
- 15 things you didn’t know about Chip and Joanna Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’
- Everything you need to know about the real-life love story of ‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines
- Chip and Joanna Gaines are reopening Magnolia Market to fans with new safety measures this June
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.