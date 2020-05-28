Chip and Joanna Gaines are reopening Magnolia Market to fans with new safety measures this June

Mireya Acierto/Contributor/Getty Images Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market is reopening in June with new safety measures.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are reopening Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas, in June.

The market has been closed since March 30.

They are implementing new safety measures to keep visitors safe, such as lowering building capacity and using floor markers to encourage people to keep a safe distance.

Although Chip and Joanna Gaines are famous for their HGTV show, they’re equally popular for the real-life experiences they have created in Waco, Texas, including Magnolia Market.

Their shops have been closed since the end of March, with the Gaines following guidelines both in Texas at large and Waco.

But the couple announced on Wednesday that they plan on reopening Magnolia Market at the Silos in June, and they’re putting new safety measures in place to combat the spread of the virus as visitors return to the store.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Contributor / Getty Images Magnolia Market at the Silos has been closed since March 30.

A statement shared on the Magnolia Market website says: “We are ready to welcome you back starting June 1! While you’ve been gone, our team has been preparing to make your return as safe and enjoyable as possible. We’re sure you have a lot of questions, so we’ve put together a quick overview of what changes to expect.”

The new guidelines are designed to keep guests and staff safe and make them feel comfortable as they move about the market.

Magnolia Market has decreased its capacity by 50%, so fewer people will be in the buildings, and every staff member will be required to wear masks and gloves. In addition, the market will feature reduced seating, single-use menus, and traffic will only go one way if possible.

Plus, the team is even adding floor markers that are six feet apart throughout the buildings to encourage social distancing.

Brian Ach/AP You can buy items from Chip and Joanna’s online store if you don’t feel comfortable visiting the store in person.

The website also provides information on what visitors can do to protect themselves when they visit, including self-screening, washing their hands, and wearing a mask.

The stores will be operating on normal hours, and you can buy items from Magnolia’s online store whenever you want if you don’t feel comfortable visiting in person yet.

