Inside the home life of Chip and Joanna Gaines, the HGTV power couple worth $20 million

Brian Ach/AP HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ is just one part of the Gaines’ empire.

HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” launched Chip and Joanna Gaines’ fame.

They now have their hands in several businesses.

The Gaineses have five kids in Waco, Texas.

Chip and Joanna Gaines met in Waco, Texas, and they have been there ever since.

They found a way to grow a business flipping houses in the area and barely made it by on whatever cash Chip had in his pocket.

After a few financial scares, they caught a break and were offered a television show on HGTV, “Fixer Upper.”

Since then, their Magnolia brand has grown from a little storefront to an entire empire boasting home goods and needs, real-estate ventures, books, and more. They bought a space in downtown Waco and turned it into the complex now known as The Silos, filled the space with an eponymous market and bakery, built a breakfast restaurant close by, and published a cookbook.

Their family has grown quite a bit as well; they welcomed their youngest, Crew, in 2018.

It’s hard to imagine what life is really like for the duo after they raked in a reported $US30,000 per episode, but it’s more humble than you might imagine.

You probably know Chip and Joanna Gaines as the faces of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.”

Their hit home-improvement series took prospective homeowners through Waco, Texas, where they would ultimately buy a run-down house ready for a huge makeover.

While the original “Fixer Upper” definitely contributed to their estimated combined net worth of $US20 million — they reportedly made $US30,000 per episode — it wasn’t their first business venture, and they have taken on several others since it first aired.

The Magnolia Brand began with Magnolia Homes — their renovation business — and Magnolia Market. Below is the original Magnolia storefront in Waco.

Joanna ran the shop, which was a single storefront housing tons of antiques. Eventually they closed Magnolia Market to focus on Magnolia Homes as well as raising their children — she said she still thinks about that antique counter.

They reopened the market in 2015 at what is now known as the Magnolia Silos.

The market is now on grounds that include a bakery, Silos Baking Co. …

… a garden and garden shop …

… and food trucks to take their treats mobile. They have seasonal food trucks for special occasions, and their restaurant, Magnolia Table, now has a truck as well.

They host different seasonal events in the space, like Christmas at the Silos.

Joanna Gaines/Facebook

They pull out all the stops for the Christmas celebration, with an on-site Santa, family-focused activities, and a concert.

They really go all out with the decorations and signage, too.

They’re also taking full advantage of the silo pun, hosting an annual “Silobration” with music and activities.

And, of course, lots of decorations. Here you can see Magnolia Seed Supply decorated for Silobration in October.

Their empire also includes Magnolia Reality, a real-estate business helping people find a home in six areas throughout Texas.

… and Magnolia Journal, a quarterly magazine with 6.6 million readers.

They’re also bringing in some extra cash from Magnolia Stay — their network of two luxury properties available for rent, both pictured below. Right now, you can spend two nights at The Magnolia House for nearly $US1,400, or Hillcrest Estate for nearly $US2,000.

While their relationship seems like a stream of various businesses and new projects, there is another chunk of their life together that — er, who? — they’re not shy about showing off.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Their five kids!

Their son, Crew, is the newest addition to the family. He was born in June 2018.

Their mini squad helps out with on-site projects.

And Chip doesn’t hesitate to teach them a thing or two about “#farmLife.”

Including what he says is the “safest way to take a peek” at new piglets.

According to Country Living, the family has 60 animals on their 40-acre farm. The pair’s Instagram feeds are filled with pictures of horses, dogs, goats, cattle, chickens, longhorns, and pigs.

They have been spotted at various sporting events together as a family.

And can be found cheering on Baylor — their mutual alma mater.

Chip is a hands-on dad. Their daughter, Emmie, isn’t afraid to let him help out with a loose tooth.

And Joanna says she does what she can to encourage their dreams. Their daughter, Ella, once asked if she could be a designer.

They also try to teach their kids responsibility through chores, like taking care of the plants they asked for.

The Gaines family is big on fresh foods — not to mention the cookbooks they have published — and cooking family meals. Chip and Joanna’s son, Duke, once welcomed Joanna home with this shirt full of veggies — she wrote that he then asked to pickle peppers!

But, frozen pizza isn’t totally out of the question. Alas, they’re just like us.

The Gaineses take family trips, like this one to the Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque. Joanna says Chip used to tell her stories about visiting the fiesta as a kid — in 2018 he surprised the family with a visit so they could all experience it together.

They have also taken their kids to Disney World.

Their lives are filled with all sorts of travel — 2017 brought them to the leaning Tower of Pisa.

Unlike the partially sinking tower, their marriage doesn’t seem to be toppling over anytime soon — even in the midst of all the divorce rumours. The couple celebrated 15 years in May 2018.

They support each other by showing up to races …

… and press appearances. Take a look at Chip’s fanboy sign!

It’s something the kids have picked up on as well. They found a way to cheer on their mum as she celebrated the launch of her book, “Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave.”

Chip isn’t the only one who shows off his exercise skills. Or sweating accomplishments for that matter.

Joanna took part in a workout challenge as part of her 2016 resolution. She shared her progress with followers on Instagram.

They admitted to Jenna Bush Hager on “TODAY” that their marriage is one filled with laughter.

Chip is a prankster.

In fact, they both have been caught messing around from time to time.

And the relationship doesn’t seem to be lacking romance either. The pair told Southern Living they have weekly date nights, and get all dressed up to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their children over a “big, beautiful candlelit dinner.”

They also have a pretty romantic practice of staying together, even when they’re apart. Joanna drops little notes in Chip’s bag when he travels — and Chip saves them!

It wasn’t always cupcakes and TV contracts for the couple, though. Just after the birth of their first child, Chip found himself in the county jail, and Joanna found herself scraping together cash to get him out.

They had racked up about $US2,500 in unpaid tickets — which were issued after neighbours complained about the couple’s dogs illegally roaming around in the street — and his bail was set at $US800.

Joanna said the police had a warrant out for her arrest as well, and that they were actually coming for her that day. But, they found Chip instead.

This was a major wakeup call for the duo. Joanna realised they “were right on the edge of a real financial struggle,” and she vowed to never let it happen again. “I think for me, the best lesson is always having a nest egg on the side,” she told Business Insider.

But naturally, they don’t always see eye-to-eye. Chip said he was taught the opposite: “[My parents] taught me to take that nest egg and throw that thing out the window, and go for it. You only live once — there will be plenty of time to sleep when you’re dead.”

Before the fame, the couple said they were living off of whatever was in Chip’s pocket. He joked that Joanna’s father would ask him if he was going to get a job, but he already had one: flipping houses and working construction.

Chip describes their lifestyle and approach to business as a gamble. “I think Jo and I like to roll the dice,” he told People. “The cooler things get from our perspective, the more we like to invest … it never feels really like you’re ok.”

Joanna still tries to save money and stick to budgets where she can. “I always go [to a flea market] with a budget in mind, so I don’t get carried away,” she told POPSUGAR. “When I find something I like, I first determine the value and what I will spend on it before I look at the price tag.”

They’re constantly taking on new ventures — like Magnolia Table, which opened in the spring of 2018.

The Elite Café was a staple of breakfast life in Waco. After the café shut its doors in 2016, the couple purchased the property.

Chip had always dreamed of opening up a breakfast joint, and this was their chance to do it.

Chip would leave notes on the message board for passers-by before opening.

They gave it a major facelift, but kept the integrity of the original space, and decorated the inside with some vintage photos of the old café.

They also kept the iconic sign and message board.

The Gaineses have worked to make their own home a place they don’t want to leave — at least not yet.

It may sound ironic, considering their rise to fame was because of television, but the couple doesn’t actually have a TV in their house. Since they didn’t have access to reality shows at home, they told “TODAY” they couldn’t have ever imagined how much success the show would bring them.

Filming “Fixer Upper” was a huge part of life for the entire family.

Even when you couldn’t see the kids on-screen, chances are they were on the set somewhere — either helping out or just playing together.

Joanna said her kids enjoy the little things in life and aren’t spoiled, despite the family’s fame. For Duke’s birthday, she said all he asked for were balloons and “mama’s cinnamon rolls.”

While they were filming the show, the pair stayed within a 40-mile radius of Waco so they could stay close to home.

They’re also outspoken about their faith and religious beliefs.

They started Magnolia Foundation, which works with local charities to support causes like orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration.

On several occasions, Chip has been seen promoting donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital across social media. He made a donation of around $US6,000 for Joanna’s 40th birthday and shaved his head in exchange for donations from his followers.

So even though they’re done shocking homeowners on TV with a big renovation reveal …

… it’s clear they have still got their hands full.

