Some companies in China let their employees wear these bizarre masks to hide their facial expressions

Some companies in China are taking unorthodox measures to reduce pressure and stress on their employees.

Companies like Woffice, a property services company in Handan, a city in northern China’s Hebei province, invited their employees to wear masks to work on Tuesday, which was dubbed “faceless day,” reports Yahoo News.

It’s the latest feature of Woffice’s monthly series of “relaxation days,” according to Yahoo. In an attempt to relieve the pressure of keeping up appearances, the masks obscure facial expressions. Workers that chose to participate did so to take a break from smiling and to remain anonymous to customers.

The relaxation days may be a reactionary measure by companies concerned with their employees’ well-being. Roughly 600,000 Chinese workers die each year from working too much, Bloomberg reports.

On Tuesday, most masks worn by employees were black and white with purple highlights, Yahoo reports. These masks were originally worn by a character named No Face in the 2001 Japanese movie “Spirited Away.”

Other employees donned the Guy Fawkes mask, known from the movie “V for Vendetta.”

