US

Bizarre Video Shows A Chinese Worker Demolishing An Industrial Chimney Brick-By-Brick

Devan Joseph, Associated Press

A bizarre video from China shows a man demolishing an industrial chimney brick-by-brick — a job that is more commonly carried out in one go using explosives. According to a local news report, the man is an employee of a construction company and is used to working at high altitudes.

Produced by Devan Joseph
. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.