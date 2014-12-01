Bizarre Video Shows A Chinese Worker Demolishing An Industrial Chimney Brick-By-Brick

A bizarre video from China shows a man demolishing an industrial chimney brick-by-brick — a job that is more commonly carried out in one go using explosives. According to a local news report, the man is an employee of a construction company and is used to working at high altitudes.

