Chinese Women Are Wearing These Face Masks To The Beach To Avoid Getting Tan

Photo: screenshot via MSN Video

In many parts of the world, people flock to the beach in search of a bronze tan.But in China, where dark skin is often considered undesirable, people go to great lengths to protect their skin from the sun.



The most recent trend is the “facekini,” a head mask that completely covers a swimmer’s face and blocks the sun’s rays, according to NBC News.

Just like their body-covering counterparts, facekinis come in a ton of colours and patterns.

And they’ve been selling like crazy this season, a retailer told NBC News. The inexpensive face covers are particularly popular on the beaches of Qingdao, in Eastern China, where they originated.

The masks are not the only way Chinese beachgoers protect themselves from the sun—they’re just the latest fad. Umbrellas, long gloves, and even camping tents are easily spotted on the beaches of Qingdao, according to the New York Times, which reported on the phenomenon earlier this month.

DON’T MISS: To Make It As A Flight Attendant In China, You Have To Be Beautiful >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.