Chinese Women Say This Is The Most Desirable Profession For A Man

Photo: Flickr/ernop

Among single women in China, the most desirable profession for a man is civil servant, ranking above careers in banking and medicine, according to a new survey from Chinese dating website zhenai.com, ChinaHush reports.The preference for civil servants, or staff members of government administrative departments, is a sign that Chinese women want men with stable jobs and higher pay, ChinaHush writes.



The ranking is based on the number of times members of the site, which has 35 million users, asked each other on dates.

After civil servant, the most popular professions for men were to own a business and work in finance or banking. Doctor ranked tenth.

For women, the most popular professions were middle school teacher, freelancer, and working for an internet/computer business, ChinaHush writes.

Zhenai.com also ranked the most desirable Chinese universities for men and women. For men, the most desirable was Fudan University, while for women it was the Central Academy of Drama.

DON’T MISS: This 20-Year-Old Girl Flaunted Her Wealth Online And Created A Scandal For China’s Red Cross >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.