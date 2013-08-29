Chinese Police Offer $US16,000 Reward To Catch Woman Suspected Of Gouging 6-Year-Old's Eyes Out

The picture below shows a six-year-old boy lying in hospital in the Taiyuan, Shanxi province of China. Chinese police are now searching for a woman who is believed to have gouged the eyes of the child out, according to Reuters.

Beijing Cream has translated one (extremely graphic) local TV news feature on the boy, who is named Binbin.

According to the translation, Binbin went outside to play around 5 or 6pm. An hour or two later his mother tried to get him to come back inside but could not find him.

The boy was finally found around 11pm, covered in blood. While being rushed to the hospital, the boy apparently told his father that someone had grabbed him and told him “Don’t cry. Don’t cry and I won’t gouge out your eyes.”

According to the boy’s mother, a woman lured the boy into a field after asking him if anybody in his home played the game mahjong, Xinhua reports.

Police initially suspected that China’s black market for organs played a role, but this has been ruled out after the eyes were found at the scene with the corneas still attached, the agency reports.

Chinese state newspaper Global Times reports that local police are offering a 100,000 yuan ($16,335) reward for the identity of the suspect.

While the boy is not in any immediate danger, he will not be able to see again. The boy has reportedly not been told this yet.

“He asks why the sky is always dark […] and why the dawn still hasn’t come,” one Chinese newspaper quoted an uncle of the boy as saying, according to the BBC.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.