The Chinese woman who trespassed into Mar-a-Lago carrying a bag of mobile phones and other devices is being deported back to China

Associated Press A court sketch of Yujing Zhang trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Daniel Pontet via AP, File)

A Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and lying to federal officers will be deported back to China after finishing her eight-month sentence, NBC News reported.

The sentencing decision comes seven months after the woman, named Yujing Zhang, was apprehended by Secret Service agents carrying bag filed with four phones and multiple electronic devices.

Those devices, as well as others discovered in her hotel room, prompted top US officials to suggest Zhang was a spy for the Chinese government.

Zhang has maintained her innocence while serving nearly eight months in pre-trial detention.

A Chinese woman who trespassed onto President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and golf course carrying a bag of mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices will be deported back to China following an eight-month prison sentence.

The news comes as the result of sentencing this week by US District Judge Roy Altman, and marks the apparent end of a strange saga dating back to March. The woman, identified by prosecutors as 33-year old Yujing Zhang, made repeated headlines after US officials accused her of being a spy for the Chinese government.

Zhang was convicted in September for entering a restricted building and making false statements to federal officers after she trespassed onto Mar-a-Lago property while the president was golfing nearby.

Getty President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Zhang initially told Secret Service agents she was on her way to the club’s pool, but she didn’t have a swimsuit. The woman then reportedly changed her story and said she had come to attend a United Nations Chinese Friendship Association event. Still, according to her direct messages viewed by federal prosecutors, Zhang was aware the event had been cancelled before she ever boarded a flight to the US from Shanghai.

In addition to her shaky alibis, Zhang’s grab bag of electronic devices stoked espionage fears. Aside from the devices on her person (which included four cell phones), a sweep of Zhang’s hotel room reportedly turned up a device meant to detect hidden cameras, nine USB drives, five SIM cards, about $US8,000 in cash, and yet another mobile phone, according to The New York Times. Multiple US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, entertained the possibility that Zhang was a Chinese government spy. Initial tests from law enforcement, which detected malware in her devices, seemed to support this theory, but prosecutors later concluded that those tests were “false positives.”

Zhang has maintained her innocence while serving seven and a half months in pre-trial detention. The full story of Zhang’s case may remain unknown for some time. According to NBC News, federal prosecutors filed secret evidence under seal, which was described as having “national security” implications.

Zhang is expected to be deported next week.

