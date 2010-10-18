Chinese Wind Power Capacity Surpasses The U.S. And Will Now Expand By Another Nine Americas

Whatever wind power revolution the U.S. may or may not have, China is having one now.



China’s wind power capacity has surpassed that of the U.S. (using 2009 data) according to an October 13th report from Greenpeace and the Global Wind Energy Council via Caixin. The U.S. will now be left in the dust as Chinese wind power capacity is expected to increase by nine times over just 10 years.

So by 2020 expect America’s entire wind power industry to be the equivalent of a few pet projects around Shanghai. Hopefully.

