Viral Video Explains Why America Shouldn't 'Kill Everyone In China'

On October 16, Jimmy Kimmel,

host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” held a “kids table” segment on the government shutdown. “America owes China a lot of money, $US1.3 trillion. How should we pay them back” Kimmel asked. One child immediately suggested “killing everyone in China.”

At the time, there wasn’t much controversy about the joke. Then, China noticed and all hell broke loose. Petitions to have the show investigated were signed by almost 100,000 people, and protesters stood outside Kimmel’s studio holding signs that compared him to Hitler.

Now, a new video that patiently explains why America shouldn’t kill everyone in China has gone viral on the Chinese Internet, with almost 50,000 views on Youku in one day. According to Global Voices, the video was created by marketing company vmini.com and published by dig.chouti.com, a portal similar to reddit.com.

The video points out China’s incredible resilient history (“we are undying Chinese, can’t be killed by anyone”), how hard they work to make a living, how much the country makes for the U.S., how much China’s bonds purchases have actually helped the U.S. economy, and the simple fact that it’d cost an incredible amount to kill every Chinese person, no doubt putting the U.S. into further debt.

While the video appears to be in good humour, what might be worrying for Kimmel is that the story doesn’t appear to be going away, even though Kimmel and ABC have apologized, and the video itself was pulled by ABC when the controversy began. We’d imagine that in the future, TV producers may be a bit more careful when they mention China — a country of 1.3 billion people that no one wants to upset.

Here’s the clip of the segment that caused all the controversy:

