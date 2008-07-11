Chinese Video Site 56.com: We're Not Dead, Yet

We’re continuing to hear lots of speculation about the fate of 56.com, a Chinese YouTube which has spent the past month offline for unspecified “server maintenance problems”.



56.com’s competitors believe the video-sharing service — by some estimates the second-largest in China — is kaput, shut down by the Chinese authorities for copyright infringement or some other high crime, vaporizing the $30 million put into the company by Disney’s Steamboat Ventures, Susquehanna International Group, Hikari Private Equity, Sequoia China, Adobe Systems and CID Group.

But today, a sign of life, albeit a weak one. For a month, 56.com has greeted visitors with a staid message, blaming the outage on technical problems. Now, they’ve added some cute aliens and a promise to return, soon. Translation from Chinese:

We are coming back to earth soon. Our system maintenance is already nearing completion, and the service will be returning soon. Please tell your friends about the news. Thank you for your support during this time. We’re looking forward to meeting you again. Thank you!

