Chinese Vice-President: A Free Trade Agreement With Australia 'In The Very Near Future'

Getty/ Matt Roberts.

Eight years of negotiations could finally materialise after Foreign Minister Julie Bishop met for high-level talks with Chinese officials, days after sealing a similar free trade agreement deal with South Korea.

Bishop was optimistic about a positive result, telling The AAP the “Vice-President indicated that he thought we had the opportunity to conclude a Free Trade Agreement in the very near future.”

China would be the second of three FTAs Prime Minister Tony Abbott hopes to secure in his first 12 months in office, with Japan is next on the list.

