Chinese Vice Minister Backs VIEs, Said Former Head of Yahoo China

（iChinaStock News）China’s vice minister has expressed his support on the Variable Interest Entities (VIEs) company structure that were widely used by companies such as Sina (NASDAP:SINA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to list overseas, according to Xie Wen, former head of Yahoo China.



Xie said in his Sina Weibo today that Wang Qishan, China’s vice minister, has noted in official documents that the government should admit the legitimacy of the VIEs company structure and take it under current regulation. He also said the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has issued a regulation basing on Wang’s attitude.

Reuters reported yesterday that China’s securities regulator is asking the government to clamp down on the controversial corporate structure. The report cited lawyers at four different firms in China and Hong Kong that they have seen an internal report the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which asks China’s State Council, or cabinet, to take action against the VIEs structures.

Last month,MOC has issued a stricter, standardized set of regulations to govern foreign investment in China. The new regulations [Chinese version] stipulate that certain foreign investments in China, including mergers and acquisitions, loans, and variable interest entities (VIEs), are subject to a security review.

Although many foreign investors are negative about MOC’s regulation, Xie believes that the new document reflect the government’s efforts to legitimate VIEs. He said it is unlikely that the Chinese government would veto the VIEs structure.

Xie is a senior Internet executives in China and served as the general manager of Yahoo China for less than two months in 2006.

“这事岐山副总理已经有批示，要尊重历史，承认VIE的合法性，并有所管理。商务部已经根据这一精神发了文，应该不会否定VIE了”–谢文，雅虎中国前总经理

By Wang Xing,iChinaStock.com

