Chinese Twitter Clone Down For "Maintenance" Ahead Of Tianenman Square Anniversary

The Chinese government chooses to block foreign websites from time to time, but what’s the protocol for domestic sites? Apparently the answer is the old “down for maintenance” trick.



It seems that a host of user-gen sites, like Twitter-clone Fanfou.com are all of the sudden down for work, reports Danwei, which just happens to coincide with the blocking of foreign sites and the 20th anniversary of Tianenman Square. Conveniently, the site will be back up the 6th, two days after the sensitive day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.