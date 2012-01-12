A Day In The Life Of A Professional Dancer In A Traditional Chinese Company

Yuxuan Liu performs with the Shen Yun Company.

Photo: © 2011 Shen Yun Performing Arts

Yuxuan Liu never had the opportunity to experience the rich culture of her Chinese heritage while growing up. Her parents moved from Europe, to Canada, to the United States, never staying in one place very long.A staple of her childhood was dancing. The piano, painting, and other hobbies came and went, but the art of dance remained.



“I slowly became interested in classical Chinese dance, and through that dance I learned about my own culture,” said Liu, who is 23 and is currently living in New York City.

In 2006, Liu joined the New York-based Shen Yun Company, which performs Chinese classical dance, as well as instrumental and singing numbers. Shen Yun 2012 will be performing at the David H. Koch theatre at Lincoln centre Jan. 11-15.

The dances Shen Yun performs depict 5,000 years of Chinese dynasties and legends. Vibrant costumes, 3-D sets, a full orchestra and 38 dancers all help tell the tale of the Monkey King, a journey to the west, and other historic moments through out Chinese history.

For Liu, in order to be on stage at 7 p.m., the day starts 12 hours earlier.

