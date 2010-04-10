Forget Greece, Here's The Reason You Need To Stay Working Until At Least 11:00 PM Tonight

Chinese trade data comes out tonight, and that’s huge given the ongoing question over yuan revaluation.



Watch out for a trade deficit with the US! But, as this chart, via Waverly Advisors shows, that’s to be expected in March because the country takes so much time off for the Lunar New Year.

Still though, the last time there was a deficit was in April, 2004.

And don’t miss: 15 facts about China that will blow your mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.