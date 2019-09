Green shoots out of China already?



China trade data better than expected. Exports +14.7% vs +10.3 f’cast. Imports +16.8% vs 13.9% f’cast. Mkts edging up twitter.com/deeCNBC/status… — Deirdre Wang Morris (@deeCNBC) May 8, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.