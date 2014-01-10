Chinese Export Growth Slowed

China came out with fresh trade data today.

The insta-summary is that export growth was weak while import growth was solid.

Here are Nomura’s bullets describing the numbers:

Export growth fell to 4.3% y-o-y in December, weaker than expected and down from 12.7% in November.

Import growth rose to 8.3% y-o-y was stronger than expected, up from 5.3% in November.

We expect China to continue to face capital inflow pressures in Q1 2014.

And here’s the chart:

