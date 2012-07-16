Chinese Theme Park Offers Discount For Women In Short Skirts

A theme park in southern China is holding the kind of event that would never fly in the US.



Guilin Merryland Resort is offering a half-price discount to women wearing skirts shorter than 38 centimeters over the next two months. The “Love Miniskirts” campaign, in its fifth year, is credited with generating record ticket sales.

Some Chinese have complained that the park is encouraging women to behave erotically, but they seem to be the minority, according to Shanghai Daily.

Oh yeah, and it coincides with a water-splashing festival, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Here’s a video of gate attendants measuring the skirt length of park goers (via Beijing Cream):

