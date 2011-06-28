Chinese Teenage Girl Offers To Sell Virginity In Exchange For iPhone 4

Not the girl.

A Chinese teenage girl reportedly said on Weibo, China’s Twitter, that she would “sell” her virginity in echange for an iPhone 4, because her dad won’t buy her one. Ugh.



Feedback on Weibo has been overwhelmingly negative, saying the trade is not worth it (really?); others are humorously pointing out that she’d be better off waiting for the iPhone 5. Others think that someone has taken over her account and is pulling a prank.

(Via Korea Herald)

